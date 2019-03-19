WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Short Interest Up 106.0% in February

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,188,061 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the February 15th total of 2,032,570 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.6 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $782.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.82.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P purchased 193,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $1,581,554.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 28,768,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,007,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 486,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 191,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 7,767.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 482,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 462,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

