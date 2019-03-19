Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma to a hold wsm rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.65.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

