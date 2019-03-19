Winding Tree (LIF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $229.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular exchanges. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $229.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00383412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.01650590 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00227237 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001854 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,357,927 tokens. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.