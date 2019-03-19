Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ) Receives GBX 3,423.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,423.10 ($44.73).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,550 ($46.39) to GBX 3,480 ($45.47) in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,750 ($49.00) to GBX 3,450 ($45.08) in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 3,211 ($41.96) on Friday. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a one year high of GBX 3,814 ($49.84). The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 8,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,769 ($36.18), for a total value of £232,762.14 ($304,144.96).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

