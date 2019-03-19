Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Stake Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,063 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.41% of Xilinx worth $88,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,470,038 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,560,915,000 after purchasing an additional 510,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $621,654,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 12,987.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,425,463 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $376,918,000 after purchasing an additional 116,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $330,672,000 after purchasing an additional 453,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.60. 644,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,041. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

