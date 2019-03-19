Xylem Inc (XYL) is Impax Asset Management Group plc’s Largest Position

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,299,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Xylem comprises about 4.7% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $286,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,489,000 after purchasing an additional 84,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 44.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $82.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $41,611.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,457. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

