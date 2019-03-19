York Water Co (YORW) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in York Water were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YORW. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 54,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in York Water by 20.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in York Water by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 670,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in York Water by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in York Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

YORW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of York Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of YORW opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. York Water Co has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $433.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that York Water Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1733 per share. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

