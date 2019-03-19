Zacks: Analysts Expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 5,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,422. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 430,907 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 226,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

