Zacks: Analysts Expect Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.88). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($3.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Several research firms have commented on MRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

MRTX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 2.12. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 550,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $28,655,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 686,820 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $50,137,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,851,130 shares of company stock worth $120,556,763. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,086,000 after acquiring an additional 474,097 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,682.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 449,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after acquiring an additional 424,202 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 998,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 383,785 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,025,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 363,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,414.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,428 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

