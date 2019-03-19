Zacks: Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (OPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 108,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.22 million, a P/E ratio of 294.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $18.39.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

