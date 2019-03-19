Zacks: Analysts Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report $829.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $849.76 million and the lowest is $810.00 million. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $813.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by $1.59. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $743.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 price objective on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanderson Farms from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.76. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $129.64.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $77,137.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,189.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jones Gail Pittman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $29,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,255.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 20,261.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

