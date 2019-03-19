Zacks: Analysts Expect Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will announce sales of $302.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verisign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.63 million and the lowest is $301.26 million. Verisign posted sales of $299.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. Verisign had a net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $307.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $182.08. 22,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,591. Verisign has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.43. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $101,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 41,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,763,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,754,322 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

