Zacks: Analysts Set $17.00 Price Target for Meili Inc. (MOGU)

Shares of Meili Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meili an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Meili alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Meili in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MOGU opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Meili has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $25.69.

Meili Company Profile

Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meili (MOGU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.