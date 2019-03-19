Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.49 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post $292.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $302.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.70 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $253.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPI Composites.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.75 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,617.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 29,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $699,172.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,694 shares of company stock valued at $18,369,397 over the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 169,528 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $6,647,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 6,633.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

