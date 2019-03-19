Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Post $0.26 EPS

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 350,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $7,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 795,005 shares of company stock valued at $17,898,157. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,524,000 after buying an additional 1,212,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,602,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,112,000 after buying an additional 49,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,822,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,132,000 after buying an additional 3,528,968 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,238,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,461,000 after buying an additional 51,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,119. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

