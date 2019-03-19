Zacks: Brokerages Expect Depomed, Inc. (ASRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Depomed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Depomed posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Depomed will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 million. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASRT shares. Mizuho cut Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 10,000 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel A. Peisert bought 6,000 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,430.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Depomed worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:ASRT opened at $4.26 on Friday. Depomed has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

