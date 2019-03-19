Zacks: Brokerages Expect Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will post $16.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.76 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $16.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $67.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.76 billion to $68.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.00 billion to $70.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $101.90. 7,057,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,452,684. The stock has a market cap of $258.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $317,789.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 67,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $6,752,159.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $2,238,298,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

