Zacks Investment Management Raises Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,459 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 1.2% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $48,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 568,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,599. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $84.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

