Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Euroseas (ESEA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESEA. ValuEngine raised Euroseas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price objective on Euroseas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of ESEA opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 31.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

