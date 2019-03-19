Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) to Hold

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $587.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.63. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 11.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,075,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $14,725,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,064,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 255.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 608,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,890,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

