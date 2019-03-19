Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Steris (STE) to Sell

Steris (NYSE:STE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “STERIS' favorable underlying market trends along with new product and service offerings buoy optimism. Further, growth in free cash flow reserve is indicative of the company’s strong cash balance. The company raising its constant currency organic revenue growth expectations for fiscal 2019 is indicative of brighter prospects. In November, STERIS announced a restructuring plan that involved shutting down of two manufacturing units along with product rationalization. STERIS has also made certain divestments and organizational changes, which are expected to better align with its operations. Over the past six months, STERIS has been outperforming its industry.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.25. 4,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,623. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. Steris has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $124.26.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $696.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.90 million. Steris had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steris will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $249,552.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,396 shares of company stock worth $1,226,593. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,648,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

