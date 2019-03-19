Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dmc Global (BOOM) to “Buy”

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get Dmc Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOM. BidaskClub cut Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 target price on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Sidoti set a $49.00 target price on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Dmc Global in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Dmc Global stock traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $48.18. 212,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,208. Dmc Global has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $676.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $361,788.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Dmc Global by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dmc Global by 4,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dmc Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.