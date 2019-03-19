Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY) to Hold

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR stock remained flat at $$8.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.05. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

