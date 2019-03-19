Zacks: Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Given $17.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oritani Financial an industry rank of 147 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORIT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Oritani Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Oritani Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

In related news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $113,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $198,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,156. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,072,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 222,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oritani Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,850,000 after purchasing an additional 163,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Oritani Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,556,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,850,000 after purchasing an additional 163,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oritani Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,847,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147,275 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oritani Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,751,000 after purchasing an additional 94,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORIT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,033. Oritani Financial has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $773.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oritani Financial will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

