ZClassic One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,967.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $21,967.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00027074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.01385128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00328998 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00168578 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007466 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003195 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 6,182,850 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

