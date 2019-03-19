Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.28 and a beta of 1.66. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $83.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $172.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.56 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZEN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zendesk from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Zendesk from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zendesk to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Zendesk from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

In other Zendesk news, SVP John Geschke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $440,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,739.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 19,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $1,239,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,136.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,302 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,103. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/zendesk-inc-zen-shares-sold-by-edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a.html.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.