ZMINE Market Capitalization Tops $1.18 Million (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $8,035.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00442233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00088333 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000122 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000873 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000267 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003414 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 781,191,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,742,766 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

