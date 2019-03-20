-$0.30 EPS Expected for RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). RumbleON reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RumbleON in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NYSE RMBL opened at $5.39 on Wednesday.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

