-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VV Manager LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,853,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,492,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,011,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,574,000. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,753,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. 2,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,984. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -3.96.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

