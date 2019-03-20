$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,527.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 69,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 141,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,197,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 294,779 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR opened at $34.44 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

