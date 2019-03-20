$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.54. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $646.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WERN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Shares of WERN opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.