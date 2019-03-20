$0.87 EPS Expected for Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of BBY opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

In related news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 27,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $1,904,867.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,232,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hubert Joly sold 139,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $9,534,784.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,890,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239,284 shares of company stock worth $85,077,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

