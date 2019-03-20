$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Total System Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.09. Total System Services posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Total System Services will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Total System Services.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total System Services in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

Total System Services stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Total System Services has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $979,718.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,545.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $209,555.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,881.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,098,506. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Total System Services by 2,822,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 282,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Total System Services by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Total System Services by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Total System Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

