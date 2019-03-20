10,000 Shares in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Purchased by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,915,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,803,000 after purchasing an additional 603,607 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,521,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,805 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,157,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 245,804 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 333,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIN opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

