$11.43 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce sales of $11.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.10 million and the highest is $13.20 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $2.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 421.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $71.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $81.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.90 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $169.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 price objective on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

In other news, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,780.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 516.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 209,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

FLXN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 470,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,294. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.70.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.