1,156 Shares in FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Purchased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in FibroGen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 212,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,556 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.74. FibroGen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.15 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In related news, SVP Pat Cotroneo sold 14,787 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $888,402.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 267,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,891.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz sold 1,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,384 shares of company stock worth $14,745,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

