$12.06 Million in Sales Expected for New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post $12.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.11 million and the lowest is $11.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year sales of $50.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.16 million to $51.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.30 million, with estimates ranging from $62.59 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet raised New Age Beverages from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 425.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in New Age Beverages in the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 75.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 584,381 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. 2,437,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,035,375. The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.99.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

