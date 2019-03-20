14,800 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in B&G Foods by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,861 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $458.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

In other news, COO Kenneth G. Romanzi acquired 1,200 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,568. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

