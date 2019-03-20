15,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2,188.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 83,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,838. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “15,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/15000-shares-in-vaneck-vectors-russia-etf-rsx-acquired-by-sontag-advisory-llc.html.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.