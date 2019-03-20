150,000 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Purchased by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,058,000. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.4% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,917,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.13. 86,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $266.49.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.92%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $2,606,002.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

