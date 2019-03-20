15,500 Shares in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $117,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 130,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,832 shares of company stock valued at $142,103. Corporate insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCBG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

