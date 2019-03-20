164,113 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2017 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

