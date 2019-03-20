16,667 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,113.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. 3,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,436. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “16,667 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/16667-shares-in-spdr-portfolio-developed-world-ex-us-etf-spdw-purchased-by-two-sigma-securities-llc.html.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.