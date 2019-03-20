18,000 Shares in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLL. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in L3 Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3 Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total transaction of $1,529,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $773,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLL traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.57. 2,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,479. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $158.76 and a 52 week high of $223.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

