1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 280,929 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 104.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 280,929 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

