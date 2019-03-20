1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 719,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 50,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 87,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

NYSE KKR opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $541.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.48 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

