19,508 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) Acquired by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,033,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,621,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,403,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after purchasing an additional 56,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,403,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after acquiring an additional 56,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after acquiring an additional 84,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,642 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $504.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.79%. Analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

