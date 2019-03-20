$20.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will post $20.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.15 billion. Wells Fargo & Co posted sales of $21.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year sales of $85.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.97 billion to $86.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $86.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.97 billion to $88.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Co.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. 20,303,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,234,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.