21,230 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 293,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 70,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $358.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.37. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $899,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $610,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $225,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,639 shares of company stock worth $61,581,281 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. Macquarie set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/21230-shares-in-netflix-inc-nflx-acquired-by-municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.