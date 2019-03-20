2,266 Shares in PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB opened at $152.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks Inc has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $156.79.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.56 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 54.82% and a return on equity of 22.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

In other PS Business Parks news, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $455,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $390,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of September 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

